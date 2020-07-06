‘I Don’t Hate Men’ – Toke Makinwa Weighs In On Feminism

By
Michael Isaac
-
Toke Makinwa
Media personality, Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian media and on-air personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared her take on feminism.

The media personality, in a series of tweets, shared that she doesn’t hate men but is troubled by the privilege that comes with being a man.

Sharing on Twitter, Toke also pinned that Feminism is not hatred towards the male gender.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “…Feminism is not hatred towards the male gender, I just can’t stand the male privileges that exists,…”

