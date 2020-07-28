‘I Don’t Force My Advise On Buhari’: Mamman Daura

Mamman Daura, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari rumoured to be a member of the ‘powerful cabal’ in Buhari’s government says he only advises, not dictate to him.

Daura was said to have made the statement in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Vanguard reports.

Speaking on his relationship with Buhari, Daura says he only gives the president advise in his(Buhari) request.

According to him, “You don’t do that to the government”.

He was quoted to have said, “My father was their mother’s firstborn. Buhari is the last born.”

“Yes, I do visit him to greet him. I do give him advice, but if he asked…I advise him. But I don’t go there on my own and insist I must do this or that. No. You don’t do that to the government.”

Speculations about Daura’s influence on Buhari’s government came to full brew in October 2019, when a video of Aisha Buhari and Fatima, one of Daura’s daughter, in a heated argument emerged on internet.

According to Aisha, she was denied access to an apartment in the presidential villa by Daura’s family but Fatima said Aisha had attacked her inside the villa.

On zoning of government positions, Daura said it is better for competence to prevail.

“This turn by turn, it was done once, it was done twice, it was done trice… It is better for this country to be one…it should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere,” he said.