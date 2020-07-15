I Don’t Care About Coronavirus – Comic Actor, Mr Ibu

Nollywood Comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, is of the opinion that the life-threatening pandemic ravaging the world, Coronavirus, is not in Nigeria.

In an interview with The Nation, the actor reportedly said he does not believe that COVID-19 exists in Nigeria nor does he care about its existence.

According to him, he doesn’t know anyone who has been infected or has died from the novel viral disease.

Speaking, he said: “Nigeria, we are not supposed to be involved in this COVID-19, I see no reason why we should be involved. Only Nigerians in diaspora will have to partake in this devilish program.

We at home are oblivious, we are not supposed to be involved in any ceremony in trying to pretend or in trying to avoid. My brother, COVID-19 or 20 is not here, I don’t care.”