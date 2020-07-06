I Didn’t Endorse Obaseki For Second Term: Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, says he has not endorsed Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, for a second term in office.

The billionaire businessman made this known through Anthony Chiejina, his spokesman, on Sunday, while describing the reports that he endorsed the governor as an attempt to tarnish his image.

Obaseki would be contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the governorship election scheduled for September 19.

According to Dangote, a business leader’s focus is on development, job creation and philanthropy, not politics.

“This is the first time that I have seen people publicly campaign for electoral office using the name of my Boss and I have to stop it immediately so that others will not try it in future,” he said.

Read Also: I’m Unstoppable, I’ll Be Governor Again For 4 Years – Obaseki

“The said interview allegedly granted by Aliko Dangote in Abuja is an outright falsehood, a malicious, irresponsible and mischievous act aimed at tarnishing my boss’s reputation. Aliko Dangote has not travelled out of Lagos since March 19, 2020.

“In fact, he said he has not crossed the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge since that date. His name and personality should not be drawn into any political campaign.

“Aliko Dangote is an entrepreneur and business leader whose focus is on development, job creation and philanthropy. He has not endorsed anyone for electoral positions in Edo or any other state of Nigeria.”