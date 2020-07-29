‘I Attempted Suicide Several Times 3 Years Ago’ – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin recently reacted to the video of Izuchukwu Madubueze reading his suicide note before shooting himself dead.

The Nigerian entrepreneur committed suicide after he was accused of sexual assault.

Reacting to the video, Ubi recounted how he almost took his life on multiple occasions in 2017.

The chief executive of Triple MC revealed he was at his lowest as he was a victim of constant cyber bullying and this drove him to be depressed.

The show promoter also disclosed he got bullied so much on Instagram in the last two years and he started falling into the depression again.

Ubi said that he was dealt with it by asking himself some viral questions.

According to the father of four, no one’s life is perfect and most of those who bash people online have secrets they are hiding.

The music executive also pointed out that suicide is never an option.

Read his full tweets below: