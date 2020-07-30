‘I Am Tired Of Being An Independent Woman’ – Toke Makinwa Laments (Video)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared that she is tired of working and wants to relax.

In a new video in her vlog, she shared that she is tired of being independent and wants to be taken care of.

Toke pointed out that a lot of people have set certain expectations for her and sometimes it can be tiring.

The socialite said in parts of her video: “Sometimes, I just wanna relax and be taken care of…”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDO6JPXl7GP/