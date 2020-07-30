‘I Am Tired Of Being An Independent Woman’ – Toke Makinwa Laments (Video)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared that she is tired of working and wants to relax.
In a new video in her vlog, she shared that she is tired of being independent and wants to be taken care of.
Toke pointed out that a lot of people have set certain expectations for her and sometimes it can be tiring.
READ ALSO – ‘I’m The Sole Owner Of My Ikoyi Residence’ – Toke Makinwa
The socialite said in parts of her video: “Sometimes, I just wanna relax and be taken care of…”
Watch The Video Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDO6JPXl7GP/