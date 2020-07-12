I Am Still In The Governorship Race – Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has debunked rumours making the rounds that he has been disqualified from participating in the July 20 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Akeredolu said he is still contesting the state’s gubernatorial poll.

He further described the rumour as a ploy to distract his supporters.

He said, “It was another distraction “unleashed with the aim of deceiving the unsuspecting public and diverting attention from the self-imposed pains on the part of those behind the story.

“They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them, remain firm, be dedicated and prayerful.

“Akeredolu is not just participating at the party primary. He shall be re-elected by the Grace of God, come October 10, 2020.

“The governor, therefore, appeals to all his supporters to ignore the rumour and dedicate this period to God for His continuous grace, favour and protection,” he said.