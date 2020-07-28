‘I Am Still Alive’ – Bob-Manuel Udokwu’s Wife Debunks Death Rumors

Casandra Udokwu, the wife of ace Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, has reacted to rumors of her death.

Taking to social media, she exclaimed that the reports of her death is false and hurting her and her family.

She also shared that she is very afraid of death as she pointed out that her parents and siblings were poisoned to death.

Casandra went further to show proof of the reports of her death as she exclaimed that they are not true.

