I Am Ready To Pray, Heal COVID-19 Patients – T.B Joshua

General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations ((SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Joshua on Wednesday says he is ready to pray and heal people who are suffering from the deadly COVID-19.

Speaking via a statement on his YouTube channel, the controversial cleric asked the federal government to “organise those who are in isolation” and “arrange how to connect with his virtually via ‘Emmanuel TV’ so as to receive their healings.

He said, “The blessing of Jesus is for those who knock and ask,” he said in the announcement, adding: “In whatever way you support to make this happen, we are a team; we are not doing more than you.”

“Together, we shall pray for them. Together we shall be set free from this COVID-19,” the statement continued, quoting the Biblical reference in Luke 4:40, where Jesus healed “all who had various kinds of sickness after the mass prayer”.

“The same anointing that heals one is also able to heal all at the same time,” it added, calling on all interested parties to contact the church via their email address [email protected]”