“I Am Not Bisexual, Homosexual And Transgender” – Bobrisky (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, finally spilled the tea about his lifestyle during an interview with journalist, Dele Momodu.

During the interview which was held on Thursday, the self-acclaimed male barbie said he is presently a ‘woman‘ and there are other times when he has to be a ‘man’.

Bobrisky noted that he wants to be addressed as a ‘crossdresser’ and not a transgender.

The self-acclaimed male barbie also confessed that he has dated a woman in the past and he doesn’t enjoy being chased by men as he added that he is not homosexual.

The crossdresser also said he once thought about being bisexual but he hasn’t given it a second thought so even till now, he still dates women.

When asked what gender appears on his international passport, he said ‘male’.

The influencer also said that if he impregnates a woman, he’ll hide the baby.

However, he dodged a question about his plastic surgery procedures but he also stated that he doesn’t see himself as a bad role model to the youth.

The crossdresser also mentioned that he is close to his creator and advised others to do the same rather than judging him.

watch the video