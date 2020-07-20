‘I Am Not An Upcoming Bobrisky’, Says Crossdresser James Brown (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown, has shared that he is not looking to becoming the next Bobrisky.

In a recent chat with BBC News Pidgin, the cross-dresser pointed out that he is a brand-new person.

James also shared that he has been waiting for the fame for a while now, and now that he has his audience he would make use of the moment.

However, on reports that he is trying to be like Bobrisky, the cross-dresser shared that he is only being himself – James Brown.

