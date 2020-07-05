I Am Hale, Hearty’ — Ebenezer Obey Debunks Death Rumour

Veteran Nigerian singer, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi has come out to debunk reports making the rounds that claims he has had his last breathe.

Speaking via an Instagram live session with Dele Momodu, owner of Ovation magazine, he described such report as untrue adding that he is yet to complete his assignment on earth.

He added that since the reports broke out, his phone has been buzzing with people calling him.

He said,

“My phone has been buzzing all day. People have been calling me. I’m not surprised though, because of the affection people have for me,” he said in a mixture of Yoruba and English.

“It’s not yet time for me to die. I’ve not finished what God sent me to do. I must fulfil my purpose and complete my assignment. It (death) is something that will surely come but now.”