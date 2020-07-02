‘I Am Allergic To Being Broke’ – Toke Makinwa (Photo)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has taken to her Twitter account to reveal that she is allergic to being broke.

The media personality gave her fans and followers the impression that she is high maintenance after she noted being broke has an effect on her skin.

Makinwa tweeted;

“I work as hard as I do cos I like expensive shit, my tastebuds bougie AF and I’m allergic to being broke.



I am oooo, my skin can’t survive it

It’s not easy but God’s Grace keeps doing the heavy lifting.”

See the tweet below: