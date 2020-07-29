“I Am A Proud Bisexual Girl” – Princess Shyngle Reminds Her Fans (Video)

Popular Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has said that she is proud of her sexuality and there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

The actress and businesswoman made this known via her Instagram story where she reminded her fans and followers that she ‘swings’ both ways.

Princess Shyngle pointed out that she likes both boys and girls.

In her words;

”You guys know I swing both ways”

”I like boys, I like girls”

”I’m a proud bisexual girl, there’s nothing to embarrassed about”

This is not the first time the actress has taken to social media to reveal her sexuality.

Watch the video below: