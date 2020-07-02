Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To US

The Dubai Police have handed over suspected Nigerian fraudsters, Raymond Abbas, alias ‘Hushpuppi’, and Olalekan Jacob Ponle ‘Woodberry’ to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This was made known in a statement issued by the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray.

Wray thanked the UAE and Dubai police for their cooperation in the arrest of the suspected fraudsters in the operation called “Fox Hunt 2”.

The statement reads;

“The Director of the Federatal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray has praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented bu the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime including the recent arrest of Raymod Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacon Ponle aka “Woodberry” who were taken down in opetation “Fox Hunt 2”.

Mr Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple-cybercrimes, to the United States.“

Read Also: Alleged Rape: Police Denies Detaining D’banj’s Accuser, Seyitan

See the post below: