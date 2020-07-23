‘Hushpuppi Not Yet Released From Prison’ – US Lawyer

Hushpuppi’s legal representative, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner, has reacted to viral reports that the alleged fraudster is no longer in prison.

This comes after the suspected fraudster’s details on the Bureau of Prisons website showed that he was ‘released’ on Monday.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, his legal representative, Mr Pissetzky, debunked the claims as he revealed that the bureau’s records showed ‘released’ because of his transfer to California.

“These reports are not true. He has not been released. The Bureau of prisons website shows that he was released simply because he is being transferred now to California,” he said.