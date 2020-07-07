How We Helped Akeredolu Manipulate 2016 Election In Ondo – Ex-SSG

Sunday Abegunde, the immediate former secretary to Ondo state government(SSG) has come out to claim that he and other unnamed persons helped the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to become governor in 2016.

Speaking during an interview on Crest FM, Akure, he further claimed that Akeredolu emerged governor despite not winning the election.

He made the claims shortly after he resigned from his position as the state SSG.

He said, “Akeredolu didn’t win the election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor. We were the pillars behind him and we will not support him again. He will lose this time around.”