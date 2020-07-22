How My Firends Dumped Me Because Of Alchohol – Pst Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has recounted how his friends dumped him after he served them non-alcoholic drinks instead of the alcoholic beverages they are used to.

On Tuesday, the 78-year-old took to his Twitter page to share a photo of himself with David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Worldwide, while speaking on friendships and alcohol consumption.

Read Also: ‘It Will Take Special Miracle From God For Coronavirus To Disappear’ – Pastor Adeboye

Adeboye also narrated how he lost his close friends after giving up alcohol consumption.

He tweeted,

“Before I became born again, I had friends with whom I drank alcoholic wines. Then, I met Christ and my lifestyle changed. When my friends visited, I served them non-alcoholic drinks,” he began.

“And before long, they realized that things were different, and withdrew from me. It was painful to lose my friends then, but I let them go because I didn’t want them to drag me back to the world.

“Today, God has replaced those friends with a lot of brothers and sisters all over the world. I have made new friends who have helped me in my walk with God.

“It’s this kind of friend you should have, friends who’ll draw you to God, challenge you to pursue your dreams, pray with you when you are down, and whose positive impact will be evident to all.

“I must warn you that such friends are not many, but even if it is only one of such you can find, he/she is better than a hundred others who would pull you down.”

There is a popular adage that says Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are. This saying is very true. No matter how spiritual you are, 1 Corinthians 15:33 says that, Evil communications corrupt good manners. There are certain friends who would pull you back pic.twitter.com/KeA0ifwzgg — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) July 21, 2020

When my friends visited, I served them non-alcoholic drinks, and before long, they realized that things were different, and withdrew from me. It was painful to lose my friends then, but I let them go because I didn't want them to drag me back to the world. — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) July 21, 2020

Today, God has replaced those friends with a lot of brothers and sisters all over the world. I have made new friends who have helped me in my walk with God. It is this kind of friends that you should have too – friends who will draw you closer to God, — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) July 21, 2020

Today, God has replaced those friends with a lot of brothers and sisters all over the world. I have made new friends who have helped me in my walk with God. It is this kind of friends that you should have too – friends who will draw you closer to God, — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) July 21, 2020