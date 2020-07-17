How Can You Date A Lady Without Having Your Own Car – Nollywood Actress Asks Men

Nollywood actress Queen Sylvanus has taken to social media to blast men dating without having their own cars.

The actress, on Facebook, asked how men can take their girlfriends on a date using public transport because they do not have cars.

She wrote on Facebook: “Guys that take their girlfriends out with Keke and pepe..how do u do it ? Like how can u date without having ur own car?”

The question, however, earned her some backlash as thousands of Facebook users commented on the post and accused her of broke-shaming people.

See Post Here:

Nollywood Actress
The Actress’ Post

