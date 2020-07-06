Homosexuality Was Never A Crime In Africa – LGBTQ Activist, Bisi Alimi

LGBTQ Rights activist, Bisi Alimi has spoken on the popular line that Homosexuality is foreign to the African culture.

According to Bisi, homosexuality was not a crime in Africa until the colonizers came and introduced Christianity.

The gay rights activist added that one cannot demand for decolonization of Africa while also being against homosexuality.

READ ALSO – ‘You Are A Disgrace’ – Bisi Alimi Blasts Simi

Sharing on Twitter, Bisi shared in part: “…not one single African was a Christian before encounter with the colonizers. Homosexuality was not a criminal offense in Africa before the colonizers came…”

See His Post Here: