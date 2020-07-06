Homosexuality Was Never A Crime In Africa – LGBTQ Activist, Bisi Alimi

By
Michael Isaac
-
Bisi Alimi
Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi

LGBTQ Rights activist, Bisi Alimi has spoken on the popular line that Homosexuality is foreign to the African culture.

According to Bisi, homosexuality was not a crime in Africa until the colonizers came and introduced Christianity.

The gay rights activist added that one cannot demand for decolonization of Africa while also being against homosexuality.

Sharing on Twitter, Bisi shared in part: “…not one single African was a Christian before encounter with the colonizers. Homosexuality was not a criminal offense in Africa before the colonizers came…”

See His Post Here:

Bisi Alimi
The Activist’s Post

 

