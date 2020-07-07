Highlights Of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show Day 20

After feuding for so long, BBNaija stars, Seyi and Tacha have finally put the past behind them and they have reconciled.

Information Nigeria recalls their last meeting came to a dramatic end, with Seyi refusing to apologize for slut-shaming his then-pal, Tacha.

During the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show day 20, both reality TV stars picked up from where they left and they continued bickering rather hearing each other out.

Tacha said that Seyi doesn’t have respect for their friendship because he slut-shamed her and he is backbiter.

The serial entrepreneur also said she wanted his apology to be be sincere and from his heart.

Seyi, on the other hand, recounted she said that he was yet to achieve all that she has at the age of 23.

At the end, the pair were able to put their difference and egos aside to reconcile courtesy of some skillful and timely mediation from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and some other housemates.

Seyi tendered an unreserved apology to the delight of fans and followers.

However, it is still unclear if their relationship is better, but it is definitely a start to building one.

Tacha followed suit by apologizing to Venita for making a remark that the latter interpreted as an attack on her parenting style.

Ike and Joe didn’t waste anytime in trashing out their issues and they opened up about what went wrong in their friendship.

Joe, in his defense, said his character while in the house was strictly part of his strategy to get hold of the price and Ike wanted to use him.

Watch the full clip below:

https://twitter.com/hypemaxng/status/1280246558798295048?s=21