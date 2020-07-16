Highlights Of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

The BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show aired on Wednesday was a continuation of the mental health evaluation by a guest psychiatrist.

During the show, Tacha, Ella, and Frodd were analyzed by the doctor and each of them explained the reasons for some of the actions taken while in the House.

Ella opened up about her struggles and she noted that the spotlight can really sweep you away but she has made peace with herself.

The singer is now all about her career as she plans to go into the studio, sing, put out music and continue to grow.

However, she is still on the journey to not seeking validation from others.

Speaking with Tacha, the doctor revealed he was a fan even before she got into the house, but he felt she was trying to pull the “Cee C” card and after a while, her true character began to peek through.

When asked if she saw emotion as a sign of weakness, Tacha admitted that she tried to hide her emotions because it was a game and feelings would complicate things.

Although, she knows no one is an island, but she tries to not depend on people too much because anyone can disappoint.

The serial entrepreneur said her encounters in the house with other housemates was “more of defence mechanism”.

Frodd, on the other hand, opened up about growing up, saying his mother taught him to be expressive.

The reality TV star said he felt the housemates saw everything as a game, and they tried to bully but he was against it.

Frodd explained to the doctor that he was always afraid during the eviction shows because he was afraid of his mum’s situation outside the house.

Watch the video below: