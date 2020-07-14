Highlights Of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

In case you missed it, here are some of the highlights of the Big Brother Pepper Dem reunion show which was aired on Monday.

The ex-participants of the show had to relieve some of the moments from the house.

Tacha, Tuoyo, Diane, Ike, Frodd, Sir Dee, Venita, Mercy, and Omashola recounted some of their experiences as they spoke about the badly behaved housemates and the naughtiest moments in the house.

Tacha said her naughtiest moment in the house was when she wore the lingerie on her boyfriend’s birthday.

Tuoyo also spoke about his dance with Mercy while in the house and the aftermath.

Venita and Omashola also addressed one of the issues they had in the house.

According to the single mum of two, she offered the largest number of her BetNaija coins to Omashola following her eviction but he gave them away.

Omashola, in his defense, said she had given a shout-out to their rival team, cruisetopia and he was angry so he gave the coins to Cindy.

The model also claimed they lost a task and Seyi had told him that Venita had sabotaged their group.

Tacha, in the other hand, talked about her happiest moments in the house, nominations, especially when Don Jazzy and Dr Sid paid a visit.

It was also revealed that Frodd wasn’t the only one that broke down in tears in the house.

Diane and Tuoyo also spoke about the cause of their beef.

Watch the full clip below: