Highlights Of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion (Video)

On Day 17 of the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show, Elozonam gave a full account of what transpired between him and Diane.

The reality TV star said he felt he was fighting a losing battle as he recounted how Diane was flirting over the phone with actor, Mawuli Gavor in his presence and also invited him to a party.

Diane and the actor were even filmed talking to each other at the party.

After the party, the reality TV star left with Gavor while Elozonam was waiting for her and this infuriated him.

I can feel Elozonam’s pain, Diane didn’t have to do that man #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/TcNp22XZXA — BDM | Blogger (@Blackdotmandy) June 30, 2020

Here is the video of the party that Elozonam took Diane, and she ended up going home with Mawuli Gavor (MG).#BBNaijaReunion2020 #BbnaijaPepperdemReunion pic.twitter.com/bpCq32sa9v — JOE CRACK 🇳🇬 (@GassaMunga) June 30, 2020

Elozonam said he had a friend over in his room and he was venting to her when Diane knocked on his door.

The actor said he doesn’t feel he overreacted in any way to the whole situation with Diane and he feels the reason they didn’t work out is because he feels she was distracted by other people.

Speaking on Jackye and Mike’s relationship, Ike said they were more like brother and sister.

Jackye also explained why she defended her cheating boyfriend while in the House and she said she she went into her relationship thinking that fairytales were real and she learnt the hard way.

Read Also: Highlights Of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show (Videos)

Watch the full video clip below: