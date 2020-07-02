Highlights Of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion (Video)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd explained why his relationship with Esther didn’t work out during the BBNaija reunion show aired on Wednesday.

According to Frodd, some ’forces‘ emanating from their fan base, families and friends affected their relationship after the show.

The reality TV star also noted that he needed transparency in the relationship and he didn’t get that Esther.

Frodd also gave an example, saying he didn’t have anything after he left the show but Esther was pulling up for events in a Porsche car and he started hearing rumors that some ‘friends in the higher echelons’ were helping her.

This didn’t sit well with Esther, who defended herself saying she is not that type of person.

Esther also revealed Frodd never officially asked her to out.

In her words,

“If Frodd wanted me to be his girlfriend, he would have properly asked me out.”

Contrary to opinions, Esther admitted that she genuinely liked Frodd.

“There was a time in the kitchen while at the house that I saw him on glasses, and he looked really cute,“ she said.

“In my mind, I was like, this guy na fine guy oo. It was then that I realized that I liked him.

“I even like him more outside the house,” she added.

The fashionista said that they did go on a dinner date while they were in Dubai but she had her reservations about Frodd because he complained about almost everything.

Esther also said she told Frodd some personal things and she heard it from someone else.

Kim Oprah, on the other hand, spoke about her relationship with Omashola and she said

“Omashola will always be in my corner but his self-centeredness makes it difficult.”

Omashola said he tried to reach out to her but she kept telling him not to talk to her.

However, he would keep putting in more efforts because he knows what he wants and it is Kim Oprah.

Watch the video below: