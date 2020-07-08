Highlights Of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion: Tacha Tenders Apology To Ex-Housemates

Here are some of the highlights of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem reunion show day 21.

Former housemates were given the chance to clear the air and squash their beefs.

During the show, Diane pointed out that Elozonam doesn’t take responsibility for his actions and he tries to play the victim.

According to the chef, there are some private information she told Elozonam and it got leaked.

Reacting to the claims, Elozonam said he has never backstabbed Diane and he blamed their too many fights on third party communication.

The content creator also said he told his truth about the reason their relationship failed and he mentioned that Diane also like to make situations beneficial to her.

Elozonam eventually tendered an unreserved apology to her, noting that their relationship has been reduced to ‘acquaintances’.

Ella, on the other hand, finally accepted she was wrong and she said she wants Venita to know that she is working towards becoming a better person.

The singer was all smiles as she recounted how some of the ex-housemates showed up for her concert even though she was late to her own event.

Ella also apologized to Tacha for spreading rumors that she had body odour.

Tuoyo followed suit and he apologized for saying Tacha used ‘voodoo’ while she was in the House.

The reality TV star also said that Tacha is insecure and she shouldn’t let her past shape her character towards others.

Tacha apologized to all the ex-housemates for her disreputable character while in the House and she recounted her past experiences.

Watch the video below: