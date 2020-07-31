Heed The Lessons Of Sallah, Aisha Buhari Tells Muslims

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has charged Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Eid-Kabir as they celebrate Sallah on Friday.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she went on to define Eid-Kabir as “feast of sacrifice.”

She tweeted, “On this occasion of Eid el Adha, which signifies the spirit of sacrifice, I wish to congratulate Nigerian muslims and charge them to imbibe the lessons of the period.”

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank Nigerians for respecting the protocols designed for COVID19, and to call on them to remain resolute in ensuring that the pandemic is controlled. I also call on Nigerians to make best use of the financial support being provided through CBN to boost their businesses in order to cushion the effects of COVID.

“It is my ardent prayer that we overcome the pandemic as soon as possible so that we return to our normal lives in earnest.”

