Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Role After Backlash

American star actress, Halle Berry, has pulled out of a role in an upcoming film in which she was supposed to play a transgender character after facing backlash online.

In an Instagram live interview on Friday, the actress said she had not been officially cast for the role but she had been preparing for it.

“[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing,” Berry had said. She added that she wanted to take a “deep dive” into “that world,” likely referring to the trans community.

READ ALSO – Chimamanda Adichie Spotted With Drake And Halle Berry At Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photos)

However, Berry faced backlash online after misgendering the character multiple times during the interview. Others said members of the transgender community should be allowed to play transgender roles.

On Monday night, she issued an apology and pulled out of the role, saying “the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

See Her Post Here: