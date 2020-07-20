Gunmen Kill 21 At Wedding Party In Kaduna

Kukum Daji village in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state was on Sunday thrown into mourning as gunmen stormed a wedding which held in the area leaving no fewer than 21 persons dead.

Also, no fewer than 28 persons were reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the attack.

The President of the Community, Mr. Yashen Titus told Channels Television that the gunmen, are suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Titus, who explained that the suspected herdsmen opened fire on the people who attended the party, said 19 people died on the spot while two others later died at the hospital.

The remaining injured ones according to him were rushed to the Barau Dikko teaching hospital and other clinics in the state capital for treatment.

The State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/07/gunmen-invade-venue-of-wedding-party-kill-21-in-kaduna/amp/