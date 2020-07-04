Governor Ikpeazu Recovers From COVID-19

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state, has announced his recovery from COVID-19, after spending three weeks in isolation centre.

Governor Ikpeazu had announced on June 8, that he tested positive for the virus — and received his negative result on Friday.

However, John Kalu, commissioner for information, said in a statement on Saturday, that the governor is now free of the disease.

“To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020,” the statement read.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).”