Governor Fayemi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he said he is currently isolating at his residence and would delegate critical state tasks to his Deputy.

He said, “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”