Gov Akeredolu Recovers From COVID-19

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for COVID-19, barely a week after he tested positive for the disease.

On Tuesday last week, the governor announced via his Facebook page that he had tested positive for the virus.

In a state broadcast on Monday, the governor announced that after spending five days in isolation, he was confirmed negative by doctors after running the test twice.

Governor Akeredolu then advised residents of the state to always take precautions against the dreaded virus.

The governor stated that the government will continue the fight against the spread of the virus in the state.

Also, Akeredolu announced the appointment of Mr Temitayo Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Oluwatuyi, an Akure indigene replaces Ifedayo Abegunde another Akure indigene who resigned as SSG Monday morning.

Oluwatuyi, whom the governor described as a nice and hardworking man, before his appointment,t was the commissioner for natural resources.