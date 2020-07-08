Gospel Artist, Buchi Congratulates Daughter For Graduating With First Class

Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Buchi is celebrating his daughter, Olachi, upon her graduation with a first class in Mass Communication.

Olachi, the daughter of the singer graduated with a First Class Honours in Mass Communication (Advertising) from Babcock University.

Her proud father took to his social media account to celebrate her success.

READ ALSO – How A Little Boy Saved Me From Being Kidnapped – Gospel Artist

Sharing on Instagram, Buchi wrote: ‘Babcock University results are out, and my daughter, Olachi has made a beautiful First Class in Mass Comm (Advertising)! Praaaaise the Lord!!!”

See His Post Here: