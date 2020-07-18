Gokada Founder’s Personal Assistant Arrested For Murder

Tyrese Devon Haspil, the former personal assistant to Gokada CEO, Fahim Saleh, has been arrested as a suspect in the killing of his former boss in his $2.2m luxury New York penthouse, has been released.

Investigators believe that Saleh was stabbed to death on Monday, after being immobilized with a taser.

According to police, 21-year-old Tyrese attacked and killed Saleh on Monday, July 13, took his credit card, used it to buy cleaning supplies and returned to the New York apartment on Tuesday, July 14, where he dismembered him but stopped and escaped from the back staircase after Saleh’s sister unexpectedly came to the flat to check on her brother when he didn’t pick her calls.

Police think Haspil killed Saleh in order to avoid paying back tens of thousands of dollars he owed the tech entrepreneur.

Saleh had found out his PA had stolen from him and instead of reporting him to the authorities, he terminated his employment and set up a repayment plan for Haspil to pay him back. Haspil chose instead to kill him. Police think this was the motive for the murder.

Haspil has since been arrested and he is expected to be charged with murder.