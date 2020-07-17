GoKada Founder, Fahim Saleh’s Autopsy Report Revealed

Fahim Saleh, founder and CEO of Gokada, died of multiple stab wounds, New York City’s medical examiner said on Thursday, July 16.

Saleh, 33, was found dead in his Manhattan’s Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday, July 14, with his body dismembered.

An autopsy by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Thursday that Saleh died as a result of stab wounds to the neck and torso and found his manner of death to be homicide, a spokesperson told CNN.

Authorities are still investigating Saleh’s death. He was last seen in surveillance video getting into an elevator in his apartment building and a man dressed in all black — who police believe is Saleh’s assailant — entering the elevator with him, according to the law enforcement official.

READ ALSO – GoKada Founder Fahim Saleh Murdered In US

His family described him as a “brilliant and innovative mind” in a statement released to confirm his death.

The statement reads: “The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom. Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.

“There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one.”