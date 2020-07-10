‘God Forbid That I Go Back To My Ex’ – Ultimate Love Reality Star, Bolanle

Ex-Ultimate Love guest, Bolanle Oluchi Babalola has revealed she is not planning on returning to her ex boyfriend, Henry Arnold.

The former couple met on the first edition of Ultimate Love show which was ended some months ago.

Information Nigeria recalls Arnold also debunked rumors that he stole from an hotel.

Bolanle participated in a TikTok challenge in which she had to pick between either dancing or returning back to her ex.

The Ultimate Love reality star wrote ‘God Forbid’ on the video clip as she danced vigorously.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared the video with a caption insinuating that she is moving on and not looking back.

Watch the video clip below: