Glee Star, Naya Rivera, Feared Dead After Son Found Alone On Boat

American actress and singer, Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found floating on a boat alone on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.

The Glee actress is said to have arrived at the lake and rented a boat, taking her son out aboard.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said they began searching for her at the reservoir at around 1 pm on Wednesday after she and her son, Josey Dorsey, failed to return a rental boat to the facilities after the three hours she paid for expired.

READ ALSO – Rapper Big Sean Gets Engaged To Glee Actress Naya Rivera

When the staff found the boat, they discovered her 3-year-old son was alone wearing a life jacket.