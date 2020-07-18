Girls Who Easily Share Their Contact Are Hard To Get – Slimcase

Popular Nigerian singer, Slimcase, has shared the type of girls he believes most men have issues getting.

According to the singer, he pointed out that most girls who easily give out their numbers are often the hardest to get.

While he shared on social media, he also asked his fans if they thought the same way.

Sharing on social media, the singer wrote: “Who else noticed that girls that easily give out their contacts are hard to get.”

See His Post Here: