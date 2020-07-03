‘Girls Hate Me Because I’m Using Their Gender Better Than Them’ – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has revealed the reason most females dislike him.

The cross-dresser made a video in which he stated that most ladies hate him because he uses their gender better than they do and he attracts more attention from men than they do.

The self-acclaimed male barbie also made jest of the ladies, saying that he sleeps with their fathers.

Bobrisky also said that ladies should stop trolling him and he still loves them because they are following him on social media.

Watch the video below: