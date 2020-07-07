Ghanaian Actress Akuapem Poloo Arrested For Sharing Nude Photo With Her Son

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo have reportedly been arrested over her controversial nude photo with her seven-year-old son.

This comes days after Child Rights International petitioned the Inspector-General of Police in Ghana to investigate her over the photo.

According to Ghanian media outlets, Akuapem Poloo has been picked up by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and is being sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit around the Ministries in Accra.

However, the single mum of one has also shared a new post via her Instagram page.

Read Also: EFCC Arraigns Comedian Adeherself Over Alleged Possession Of Fraudulent Documents

The actress posted a photo of herself with politician and lawyer, Oscar Blackgold and she also expressed her gratitude to him.

See her post