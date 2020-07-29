Genevieve Nnaji Berates Deyemi Okanlawon For Mocking The ‘Women Supporting Women’ Challenge

Popular Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji criticized her colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon for mocking the ‘women supporting women’s challenge’.

The new challenge, which is currently trending on social media, involves women posting monochrome images of themselves and nominating others as a show of female empowerment.

Deyemi took part in the challenge and he upload an image of himself dressed as a woman and he looked visibly upset for not being nominated by others.

Irked by the post, Nnaji knocked the actor and she educated him about the viral trend.

See the exchange below: