Gas Explosion Rocks Ajao Estate In Lagos (Photos/Video)

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a gas explosion that rocked Afariogun Street in the Ajao area of Lagos State this evening Tuesday, July 28.

The explosion started from a shop used in refilling gas cylinders. Nine shops were razed in the explosion and a number of cars were also burnt.

According to reports, the accident happened after a 62-year-old woman, who runs a cooking gas shop and her 32-year-old daughter were called back to their shop to attend to a “regular customer” who came to fill a gas cylinder. The woman returned and successfully attended to the customer. However, the sad incident happened when the customer tried putting the gas cylinder into a waiting tricycle, it fell and exploded.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the fire had been extinguished and that the bodies of the deceased persons have been evacuated from the scene of the incident.

