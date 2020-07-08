Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A New House After Losing His To Flood

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has assisted veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi alias Pa James in acquiring a new apartment.

Popular blogger, Gistlover raised an alarm about how the actor was evicted from his home by flood.

In a new update, another actress, Kemi Korede took to her Instagram page to appreciate Akindele for helping Pa James sought out his accommodation problem.

Sharing a picture of the actress, she wrote;

“On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you. God bless you so much for your good heart. your type is so rare..you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where dier seems to be no way.”

In a follow-up post, Korede thanked those supported the actor.

The actress wrote;

“To all that had supported pa James we say a big thank you…

Our colleagues that came all out to help we say thank you and God bless you all”

