Funke Akindele Didn’t Buy Me A House – Pa James

Legendary actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ also known as Pa James has come out to debunk reports making the rounds that actress Funke Akindele built a new house for him after his house was destroyed by flood.

Speaking via a new video on Thursday, the veteran actor cleared the air by stating emphatically that the actress only gifted him some money to rent a new house in the meantime.

He went on to thank the popular actress for her kind gesture.

He said: “God will keep you for helping me, I didn’t know people cared about me like this….I can’t thank you enough…for doing this to me while I am alive….to my fellow actors, you impressed me…..and thank you to Funke AKindele.

“I won’t lie she did me well….but I need to clear the air on the reports that she bought me a house, while passing on my street this morning, some area boys stopped me and hailed me saying they will visit me in the house Funke Akindele built for me and I was shocked. Funke only paid for an apartment for me to rent for the meantime……and I am truly grateful but she didn’t build me a house….”