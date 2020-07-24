Frodd Reflects On Humble Beginnings; Says ‘To Be A Boss, You Must Be A Servant’

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Frodd took a stroll down memory lane as he recounted his humble beginnings.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star uploaded a couple of throwback photos while reflecting on his life’s journey and how much he has changed over the years.

Frodd captioned the post;

“The journey to being a billionaire continued after I graduated as an Economist from UNIZIK and I had to serve my dads friends son who was few years older as NWA BOY ( APPRENTICE) for 2 years to become my own boss (Entrepreneur ).

I owned one of the largest cosmetic warehouse in CEM. Market ABA

Moral – Always be goal driven , don’t be proud . To become a boss , you need to be a servant so you know what it takes to be a boss.”

See more photos below ;