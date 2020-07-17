Fraud Allegations: PDP Tasks Presidential Panel Over Magu’s Boast Of Reinstatement

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted after the embattled chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu expressed confidence that he would come out clean before the panel investigating him and also be reinstated back to his position.

PDP while reacting via a statement on its official Twitter handle pointed alleged that the statement is an “affront on the integrity of the panel by the Justice Ayo Salami-led investigating him.”

“PDP says the boast by suspended acting Chairman of the @officialEFCC, Ibrahim Magu, that he would be cleared and reinstated despite the allegations against him, is a huge affront on the integrity of the ongoing inquest by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Investigative Panel on the activities of the @officialEFCC

“The party said Nigerians were shocked when counsel to suspended @officialEFCC acting Chairman, Wahab Shittu, boastfully declared that he has Magu’s instruction to inform the public that “he will be reinstated back to office”.

“Nigerians are unease that such assertive statement by Magu’s lawyer holds more than meet the eyes and portrays the Presidential Panel as well as the @MBuhari Presidency as having compromised the probe.

“Our party hopes that this is not a case of corruption fighting back in a frantic effort to shield accused persons from prosecution.

“Already, the statement by Magu’s counsel has heightened public concerns that the probe have become a sham and that the allegations against Magu will eventually be swept under the carpet despite demands by Nigerians to prosecute the suspended @officialEFCC boss in a court of competent jurisdiction.”