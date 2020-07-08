Frankie Jay Pens Message To Toke Makinwa On His Birthday (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Frankie Jay has made another attempt to get Toke Makinwa’s attention on his own birthday.

The singer who has expressed his love for Toke Makinwa on many occasions is yet to receive any response from the OAP.

Frankie in a post on his Instagram story shared that he isn’t crazy and all he wants is to hear from Toke.

Sharing on Instagram, Frankie wrote in part: “… I just wanna hear your voice. If I can’t breathe the same air as you, I want to hear your voice. This is all I want for my birthday…”

See Post Here: