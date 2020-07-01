Four Dead Bodies Exhumed From Notorious Kidnapper’s Soakaway In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in a Sting Operation, arrested a shoe dealer and four dead bodies have been exhumed from a his soakaway in Rivers State.

According to reports, the shoe dealer, identified as Ukachukwu Anthony, specializes in kidnapping and killing his suppliers in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, said was the suspect was arrested through intelligence gathering.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to killing his victims and dumping their remains in a septic tank inside his compound at Umuebulu.

The recent, being the kidnapping and killing of one Ajumiene Offor, who was lured from Aba to his house, for a business transaction but kidnapped and killed on June 9th.

Speaking to newsmen, Ukachukwu, who is married with children, said he has lured three Togolese and one Nigerian to his compound under the pretext of buying shoes from them.

According to reports, the suspect murders mostly his business associates after business deals, dumps their bodies in the septic tank, and then takes possession of their goods.

“I will tell them to bring shoes. When they come, I will walk to their back and then strangle them until I confirm they are dead. I will then dump their body inside the septic tank.” Ukachukwu said.

The suspect lives in the compound alone while his wife and children reside in another area.

The police exhumed the bodies of the victims he has killed and deposited in the septic tank.

The bodies have been evacuated and taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

In the wake of his arrest, two pump action guns and some Cartridges were recovered.

See photos below: