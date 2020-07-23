Former Pastor Turns LGBTQ Activist, Says ‘You Can’t Pray Against Spirit Of Homosexuality’

A Nigerian man, Dan Yomi has come to a conclusion that it is impossible for anyone to pray away the spirit of homosexuality.

The man revealed he has come to terms with the fact that he is gay and he is in a better place.

Sharing a throwback photo, the former youth pastor turned LGBTQ activist recounted how he had a tough time trying to resist the temptation by praying to God.

In his words:

“I was a youth pastor in Nigeria & a 20-year-old praying for God to deliver me from the spirit of homosexuality

“Those were dark times in my life & I’m glad to be in a much better place now So No, you can’t pray the ‘gay’ away & the earlier you accept & love urself, the better!’“

See his post below: