Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has announced publicly that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He made this known on Sunday via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

In the statement, he said he is currently heading for isolation and treatment.

Read Also: Yari Denies Flouting COVID-19 Airport Protocol, Demands Apology From FAAN

The Minister tweeted: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”